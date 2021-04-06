ALLENTOWN, Pa. - If you're in the market for a pool table, expect to wait a bit longer and to "sink" more money into it.
The pandemic has made the billiards market hot.
"People are looking to get things into the home to help entertain both family members and friends," said John Gebhardt, who co-owns Gebhardts Billiards and Bowling, which has been in business for more than 100 years.
"When things did open up it was like a blossoming of the business again. Our March is one of our best Marches since 2007," Gebhardt said.
"This time of year things typically start to slow down for us, but our schedule just keeps getting booked out weeks and weeks in advance," said Robert Brandt, the store's manager.
Brandt says the hot housing market also means people are looking for new things to fill their homes. Furniture like barstools is hard to get too.
"Right now I'm just covering a rail to go to a customer house," Brandt said. "My hands get sore."
But while demand for pool tables keeps going up, supply keeps going down because it's getting harder and harder to find raw materials.
"The first shortage we seen was slate because that's generally coming from other countries such as Brazil, Italy, some from China," Brandt said. "Without slate, without pockets, we can't put a pool table together."
This is causing prices to climb. Wait times range from weeks to months, but customers are willing to wait.
"Everyone seems to be very patient and understanding that they have to wait for things," Gebhardt said.
"They're not going to be buying another pool table a few years down the line," Brandt said.