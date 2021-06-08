ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After easily selling her Allentown home, Tammy Stephens had a harder time renting an apartment. She was hit with a 2-3 month long waiting list.
"Nobody was leaving. People were coming in and snagging them up as quickly as possible," she explained.
She feels lucky, despite its steep price tag, to be renting a house, while looking for a new one.
"Rental market is so absolutely insane," said President of Cassidon Realty Jack Gross.
Gross manages rentals across the valley and says landing one is next to impossible.
"Out of your 500 units how many are empty like this?" I asked inside one of his Bethlehem units.
"1 or 2," he said.
City Center says 37% of its downtown Allentown apartments are from those out of state, highlighting the influx of telecommuters from New York and New Jersey wanting to test out the valley.
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission says a little over 860 new apartments were authorized to be built in the valley in 2020.
Gross says they are needed as he sees 30-40 applications on a single apartment listing.
"Also seeing people offering to pay 6 months in advance, offering to pay a higher rental amount. I've never seen that in a rental market," Gross explained.
All this demand is pushing up prices. The market rate price a year and half ago was $800 to $900. Now, it's $1200 to $1400 per month, according to the Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors.
Tim Tepes, president of Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors and owner of his own company Assist 2 Sell, has this advice.
"Sometimes, you have to pay rent upfront, go higher than the rent is and have good credit," he explained.
As for Tammy, it's home sweet rental home for now.
"We figured within a few months we'd find something and be settled in, but we are still looking," she said.