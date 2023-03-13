BETHLEHEM, Pa.— Stefano's restaurant is tumbling down.

Crews began demolition Monday on Linden Street in Bethlehem, paving the way for a smaller eatery and 61 apartments.

The apartments will be known as Linden Place, according to plans submitted to Bethlehem earlier. They will account for just a fraction of the surge of new rental units in eastern Bethlehem.

The site of the restaurant and a home behind the Sunoco station next door had already been partly cleared in advance of razing the buildings.

Northampton County records show that Stefano and Patricia Lombardo sold 2958 and 2970 Linden St., covering three acres, for $1.48 million in 2021. At that price, the land went for almost $500,000 per acre.

The plan for the site is a smaller restaurant on the site of Stefano's, and 61 apartments at the rear of the property. The developer was listed on city records last year as SETNOM, a limited liability corporation led by Duane Wagner. The four-story apartment building will be 270 feet long and 56 feet high.

Wagner won three variances from zoning to put up the development. The 61 units will be 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments, ranging from 820 square feet to 1,100 square feet. Some residents of the Greenleaf West condominiums, off nearby Butztown Road, objected to the height of the building and the potential removal of trees, but the project met city standards and was approved.

Stefano Lombardo, a native of Sicily, ran a pizza shop in west Bethlehem before opening Stefano's on Linden Street, according to the former restaurant's website.

Stefano's became a popular spot for dates, family nights out, takeout pizza and meals, rehearsal dinners, birthday parties and special events, with three seating areas: tables in the front, tables and a bar in the middle and a separate room for dining or private events at the rear.

Amid a rainy and cold Monday, wrecking crews started by knocking down the rear dining area and the residential building behind Sunoco.

Linden Place will bring new residents to an axis of development in eastern Bethlehem and western Bethlehem Township. Just down the street from the 61-unit building, 36 apartments are planned for the intersection of Butztown Road and Linden Street.

Just north of the Stefano's site are the Taylor Court apartments, 30 units where one-bedroom starts at $1,695 per month and two bedrooms go for $1,895, according to the complex's website.

About a mile to the south along Butztown Road, 220 apartments are going in at the old Bethlehem Drive-Thru in Bethlehem Township and another 54 are planned for the acreage across from the Giant shopping center, on the City of Bethlehem side of the border.

Residents objected to each of the new developments, but land use is not set by referendum. Private ownership and zoning law determine what can be built.