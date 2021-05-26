EASTON, Pa. - After three and a half years, the Commodore in Easton is finally moving forward, with demolition beginning Wednesday. Demolition crews started bringing in equipment and preparing the inside of the former Kaplan's Awning building.
"It was not any one thing, but of course you layer in a global pandemic, and all the sudden the governor order shutdown of construction, which then has an impact on construction lending,” said Garett Vassel, the President of Optima Durant Group, the developer.
The pandemic delayed the project about a year, causing issues with financing. Now, shortages of labor and raw materials have driven up the cost from $15 million to more than $21 million.
"August 2020, the price of steel per ton was $446 a ton. Just this month, $1,540 was the highest," Vassel said.
The project is back down to its original 7-floor plan, from 8. There has been an Easton clock added to the front."
"We decided to circle the wagons, think about what the plan could be, value engineer the project," Vassel said.
Even without the 8th floor, the project will still have 32 apartments, 14,000 square feet of office space, an 8,0000-square-foot rooftop restaurant, and two retail shops.
"It's that downtown, city feel without a lot of the negatives associated with it,” Vassel said. "It's been a chapter. It's been a journey to get to this point, but at the same time, there's a lot of wood to chop from here."
The demolition itself will take about a month. The official groundbreaking will be in July. The building is expected to open in summer 2022, with the total project taking about 14 months.