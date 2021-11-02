BETHLEHEM, Pa. – In the Bethlehem mayor's race, Democrat City Councilman J. William Reynolds is in the lead against former Lehigh County Administrator Republican John Kachmar for the seat vacated by Robert Donchez due to term limits.
Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Reynolds claimed victory and and thanked his supporters, family and friends.
However, incomplete results at 11 p.m. showed Reynolds currently had a 66%-34% lead over Kachmar, with 195 of 317 precincts counted.
In the May primary, Reynolds faced off against Bethlehem Deputy Director of Community Development Dana Grubb for the Democratic nomination. Kachmar, who spent nearly three decades working in city management, ran unopposed on the Republican ticket.
