ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Democrat Matt Tuerk continues to hold a large lead over Republican Tim Ramos in the Allentown mayoral race.
Tuerk currently has a 63%-35% lead over Ramos. Solomon Tembo, who is running as an Independent, has received about 2% of the vote.
Those results are not official, partly because mail-in ballots may not yet be fully counted.
Tuerk beat out incumbent Democratic Mayor Ray O'Connell in the May primaries. He ran his campaign on being an ambassador for Allentown.
Tuerk said Tuesday night he wanted to bring opportunity to all parts of the city and to lead an administration that reflects the city's diversity. He said he wants to make sure all communications from the city to residents are printed in both English and Spanish.
He said he wants to ensure city police have money for training, new facilities, and equipment. He said tackling quality-of-life issues will also be a priority.
Ramos, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary in the spring, described himself as a political outsider.
Ramos said Tuesday night that "the fight for representation in the city of Allentown continues."
Neither Tuerk nor Ramos has ever held a seat for public office.
Both men addressed how he would help reestablish young organizations, if elected, at a town hall last week.
"My belief is that we continue to convene those groups, that we can continue build on the model that Mountainville has presented and help those other youth organizations thrive," Tuerk said.
"We need to have an all-in approach, work alongside our school districts and all of our schools in the city so we're all working together and collaborating to promote our young people," Ramos said.
One topic both men adamantly agreed on - in a city with a lot of diversity and a strong LatinX community, inclusion, communication, and emergency management needs improvement.
"In this instance I think there's a strong need to focus on representation in government, so this is why you invest in government that looks like the government the community serves," Tuerk said.
"I think that Matt was right we did a better job when a 911 call was run by the city," Ramos said. "There were a bunch of people that said we didn't want the county to take over our 911 call center."
