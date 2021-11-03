ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Incumbent Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong has declared victory in his race.
He currently leads his Republican opponent Glenn Eckhart by just over 2500 votes.
Armstrong says he's relieved, and ready to get back to serving the county.
"The last four years have been a very difficult time to run any form of government, and I think the people who work for Lehigh Valley did an excellent job. We want to continue!" Armstrong said.
He says a technical issue with a voting machine held up the vote count Tuesday night.
Eckhart took the lead for a few hours Tuesday night, after early results initially showed an edge for Armstrong.
County officials say they're still counting ballots.