In Pennsylvania's newly redrawn 16th Senate district, which now covers parts of Lehigh County, including Allentown, and some of Bucks County, Republican Jarrett Coleman and Democrat Mark Pinsley are facing off to grab a seat that has been held by Republican Pat Browne since 2005.

With half of the precincts reporting — 52 of 105 — Pinsley has 73% of the vote, while Coleman has just 27%.

Coleman is an airline pilot and a member of the Parkland School Board. Pinsley has been Lehigh County Controller since 2019, and previously served on the South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners.

During an interview with 69 News reporter Bo Koltnow just last week, eduction was one of the key issues that emerged for both candidates.

Pinsley said he is in favor of increased spending, revamping the fair funding formula, more money for teachers and higher taxes on the state's fossil fuel industry.

"We know that we're subsidizing the fossil fuel industry by $4 billion, who currently see profits, I think, in excess of 200% of the prior year," Pinsley said. "Let's move that towards the kids."

Coleman, who's on the Parkland School Board, has a large financial backing from the state's richest resident, Jeff Yass — who's been called a single-issue donor — for school vouchers and charter schools.

Coleman says instead of traditional vouchers, he favors lifeline scholarships, where there's not as large of a funding hit for sponsoring schools.

"A competitive educational process, which would include vouchers like the lifeline scholarships, because this is the only industry where people try to tell me that competition isn't good," Coleman said.

On voting, Coleman wants complete uniformity across the state and voter identification. He's not a fan of drop boxes and would repeal the "no excuse" mail-in balloting. He says the pandemic is over, and it's a person's duty to vote in person.

"I would support maybe an early voting in person to allow more, you know, more access that way, if you want to say that," Coleman said, "but I just, I just don't support the unexcused mail in ballots." He said, however, he would be OK with traditional absentee balloting.

Pinsley wants reinforced voting laws to reassure voters, but would rather have a rank-choice voting system.

"If your first choice doesn't win, then it goes to the second one, goes to the third one until you hit 50%," Pinsley explained. "I would much rather see something like that because then independents, Green Party, any party actually has a chance of winning."

The candidates also shared different views on finance and spending.

Pinsley says by cutting wasteful spending, the state could provide basic health care for all. He'd close the Delaware loophole, which allows corporations to skip out on paying taxes here. According to Keystone Research Center and Budget Policy Center, 76% of businesses don't pay taxes in the state.

Coleman wouldn't close the loophole, and he'd immediately lower the state corporate tax rate to 5%. He's also in favor of term limits and pension reform.

When the discussion turned to gun control during a WFMZ-TV Business Matters debate last month, Coleman said he supported the Second Amendment with "some common sense" provisions.

Pinsley accused Coleman of supporting weapons such as the AR-15. He noted these weapons "destroy people." Pinsley noted that he had served in the military and was more aware of what these weapons could do than Coleman.

The two men then argued with each other about who was, and who was not, an "election denier." Pinsley said Coleman denied President Joe Biden's 2020 victory, while Coleman said Pinsley denied former President Donald Trump's 2016 victory.

On abortion, Coleman said he was pro-life, "but I understand exceptions." He then said Pinsley was so "extreme that he will fight to have an abortion up to birth." Not only this, Coleman said, but he'd have taxpayers pay for it.

Pinsley denied that he was extreme, and said that he supported the Roe vs. Wade 1973 ruling.

When asked why they should be elected, Pinsley said "we are a creative people" and collectively we could end "toxic partisanship."

Coleman responded by saying also that people "needed to work together" but that voters "know what is working and what's not working" and needed courage to change the latter.

