WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Susan Wild won reelection to the U.S. House in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District.
Wild won a second term over Republican Lisa Scheller to represent the Lehigh Valley. The Associated Press called the race midday Friday.
Wild had declared victory Thursday evening.
"Let me say this, whether you voted for me or you didn't, I will keep working as hard as I possibly can for you and your family and I will work hard to get us through his tough health and economic crisis," she said on social media Thursday.
Wild was a prominent lawyer in Allentown before she ran for Congress in 2018, winning a seat that had been in Republican hands for two decades.
Scheller put out a statement Friday on social media.
This fight to defend the American Dream, our fight, my fight is not over, it has only just begun. #PA07 pic.twitter.com/CKFYDeb0Zl— Lisa Scheller for Congress (@SchellerforPA) November 6, 2020
The 7th Congressional District covers Lehigh, Northampton, and part of Monroe counties.