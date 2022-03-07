ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Candidates in the Democratic primary election for an open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania will take the stage at Muhlenberg College in Allentown this April.
The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, according to a news release from the college. The live audience of 175 guests will be invitation-only, and ticketing information will follow. Masking is recommended at the event.
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb will attend the debate. Discussions with Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman about his attendance are ongoing, the college said.
The 75-minute debate will be held in front of a live audience and will be broadcast. City & State PA, Pennsylvania Kitchen Table Politics, the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion and the Muhlenberg College Democrats student organization will host the debate.
Christopher Borick, Professor of Political Science and Director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion; Jenny DeHuff, Editor-in-Chief of City & State PA; and Ari Mittleman, Founder & Host of the Pennsylvania Kitchen Table Politics podcast will moderate the event.
Both Democrat and Republican voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, May 17, to choose their party's nominee for the open Senate seat.
The college says more information will be available shortly regarding the live broadcast of the debate.