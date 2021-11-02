EASTON, Pa. – The race is heating up for the five Northampton County Council seats up for grabs.
With all 156 precincts reporting, Democrat and Republican candidates each have 10% of the vote, with only about a hundred votes making the difference between a few. The results are not official, however, partly because mail-in ballots may not yet be fully counted.
Democrat Tara Zrinski leads with 32,837 votes, followed by Republican John Goffredo with 31,719. At the other end, Democrat William McGee has 30,569.
The remaining Democrats — Lori Vargo Heffner, Patti Bruno and Ronald R. Heckman — are all in between, as are Republicans John Brown, Kristin Lorah Soldridge, Nicole Romanishan and Annamarie T. Robertone.
The at-large councilmembers will each serve four-year terms if elected.
Among the Democrats, all candidates except Patti Bruno are incumbents. Republican John Brown was the county executive until Democrat Lamont McClure beat him in 2017.
