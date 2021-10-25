President Joe Biden in New Jersey on Monday made yet another pitch for his Build Back Better agenda, as Democrats appear close to a final deal on an infrastructure bill.
"We need to get this done," Biden said.
He laid out investments in broadband, water pipes, roads, and bridges.
"We're going to invest $42 billion in modernizing and electrifying our ports and airports," Biden said.
Biden also discussed the second, human infrastructure portion of his agenda. The current cost is about $1.75 trillion.
"The childcare subsidies are likely to stay in, with the vast majority of families paying no more than 7% of their income for childcare," said Rep. Susan Wild, (D) District 7.
Wild says the bill would likely include universal prekindergarten, expansion of the child tax credits and the earned income tax credit, ACA subsidies, and some form of Medicare expansion.
"Most likely what we are going to see hearing aids and so forth included, hopefully vision care, dental is a much more expensive proposition, and I know that's still being worked on," Wild said. Reporter:
Many of the climate change and paid family leave provisions could be on the chopping block.
On Sunday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the Democrats were 90% of the way there.
At the same time, the president had breakfast in Delaware with Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin, who didn't sound all too positive a final bill would be written this week.
"But as far as conceptually, we should. I really believe it. Just have a lot of good faith in it," Manchin said.
Instead of a corporate tax increase, the White House is looking at a billionaire's tax for those with more than $1 billion in assets to help pay for the bill.