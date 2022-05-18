The Meadows Road Bridge is coming down next month. Really.
Earlier reports of the demolition of the bridge in Lower Saucon Township were exaggerated, but Northampton County Director of Public Works Michael Emili said Wednesday that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has awarded a contract and work will begin soon.
"The demolition is expected to begin in early June and take about three to four weeks to be completed," he said at a county council committee meeting Wednesday. PennDOT awarded to Grace Industries the contract to knock the bridge down.
The historic bridge is an emotional issue for some residents, but the 1858 four-span stone bridge has been closed since 2018 and is gradually falling into Saucon Creek. It lasted 160 years as a functioning bridge and has held on for another four as a crumbling but scenic structure.
The Meadows Road Bridge linked Lower Saucon to Hellertown. The township's website said Northampton County built the bridge so farmers could take grain to the Levi S. Moyer Grist Mill.
The cost in 1858 was $899.47. Knocking it down will cost considerably more. On Thursday, council will vote on a resolution to spend $715,434 for demolition of the bridge and engineering work on a replacement; 80% of that is federally funded.
As for a replacement, Emili said, "PennDOT is telling us that they're planning to advertise it for construction at the start of 2024."
Northampton County Council President Lori Vargo Heffner, who may have been the last person to drive over the bridge before it was shut down hurriedly, said demolition day will be emotional for some people. Still, she has said the bridge is a safety hazard and someone ignoring barriers and walking or riding on it could be injured.