ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular place for hot dogs and cheesesteaks in the Lehigh Valley is being reduced to rubble.

Demolition is under way at the former Willy Joe's restaurant on Lehigh Street in Allentown.

It closed back in April.

The Willy Joe's name has been around the area since 1945.

The location on Lehigh Street opened in the 1970s at a former Pizza Hut building.

The other Willy Joe's location on North 15th Street is staying open.