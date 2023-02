EASTON, Pa. - Neighborhood Health Centers of the Lehigh Valley will host a free dental clinic for kids in Easton.

It will be inside the Two Rivers Health and Wellness Building in Easton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids age one to 17 can receive a free cleaning, screening, and fluoride treatment.

It's part of the American Dental Association Foundation's annual "Give Kids A Smile" event.

To make an appointment, call 484-544-3113.