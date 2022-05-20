The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone for Saturday in multiple parts of Pennsylvania, including the Lehigh Valley-Berks area.
Plenty of sunshine, light southwest winds, and high temperatures surpassing 90 degrees will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Air Quality Index (AQI) provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality.
- Green signifies good air quality
- Yellow means moderate air quality
- Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people
- Red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all
An Air Quality Action Day is declared when the AQI is forecasted to be Code Orange or higher.
DEP has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day in the following areas of Pennsylvania:
- The Philadelphia Area, which includes the counties of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia
- The Lehigh Valley-Berks Area, which includes the counties of Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton
- The Susquehanna Valley Area, which includes the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York
On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.
Residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce ozone air pollution by:
- Driving less by carpooling or using public transportation
- Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips
- Limiting engine idling
- Refueling cars and trucks after dusk
- Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature and turning off lights that are not in use