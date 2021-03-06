LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. -- Three people have died in a crash in Upper Saucon Township Saturday night, according to the Lehigh Valley coroner's office.
The accident occurred at 8:37 p.m., in the 4400 block of Lanark Road.
The three individuals were pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Richard Kroon, at 9:38 p.m.
Officials say the vehicle, in which they were riding in, left the roadway and struck a tree.
According to DeSales University President, Jim Greenfield, among the deceased were Sean Hanczaryk, a senior, and Nicholas White, a 2020 graduate living in Allentown.
The third deceased female victim, who's identity has not yet been released, is also an alum of the university.
According to reports, a 4th victim, Brandon Dichiacchio, a senior at DeSales University, is also in critical condition.
Autopsies will be performed on Monday, March 8, to determine the cause and manner of death.
In addition to the Lehigh County coroner's office, these deaths are being investigated by the Upper Saucon Township Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.