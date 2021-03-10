Deadly Upper Saucon crash

A candlelight vigil will be held to remember the DeSales University student and alumni who died in a crash over the weekend.

The baseball team and the community will gather Wednesday night at Weiland Baseball Stadium to remember the lives of Sean Hanczaryk, Emily Kattner and Nicholas White.

Hanczaryk and Brandon DiChiacchio, who was seriously injured in the crash, both play baseball for DeSales.

White was also on the team and graduated in 2019. His girlfriend, Kattner, graduated from DeSales in 2020.

The vigil is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The university is also planning a celebration of life for Thursday at 8 p.m. at the DeSales University Center. Stations will be set up to write memories to the victims' families.

