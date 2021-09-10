CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - 2000 DeSales Business Graduate Dan Gallagher was working at financial firm Cantor Fitzgerald when two planes hit the Twin Towers. He became a victim in the 9/11 terrorism attack.
His brother Sean came from Maryland to DeSales, for an interfaith service and a rededication, of a conference room at the Gambit Center for Business in Dan's honor Friday.
"He was doing what he wanted to do from the time he was a young boy. He wanted to work in the world of finance in New York. He wanted to work on Wall Street," Sean said.
"He was a very happy-go-lucky man. He always tried to bring as many people in, as I think he enjoyed the communal good times," Sean said.
"I would always see Dan in the back of the classroom peering out from behind his classmates affirming everything I said, with his bright red curls bobbing up and down," said Sue Mcgorry.
Dan was a student in the marketing professor's first-ever class.
"Dan wanted you to feel like you belonged. That is part of our mission here at DeSales. Dan lived it. He lived that mission," Mcgorry said.
Donated 9/11 mementos are part of the room dedication.
Expected to attend - family, faculty, and alums, including four-year roommate Donovan Quill, who flew in from St. Louis.
"It means everything to me. This was Dan's community, he was well thought of throughout campus," Quill said.
The Daniel J. Gallagher Memorial Fund has raised more than $100,000, $40,000 for scholarships, due in large part, Quill says, to yearly fundraisers by the same friends.
"It comes back to we are here for Dan. We have that in common. He kept us together, which may have been his purpose," Quill said.
A legacy far outside the classroom.