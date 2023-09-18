U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - DeSales University is moving up the list of best national universities.

According to a report from the University, DeSales ranks #280 on the 2024 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list.

The University reports this is an increase over its #285 ranking in 2023.

The University’s other 2024 rankings include:

Ranked among top performers on social mobility for national universities.

Ranked for undergraduate nursing programs.

DeSales shares its 280th position with Bellarmine University (KY), Bowling Green State University (OH), Clarke University (IA), Hampton University (VA), Immaculata University (PA), Marian University (IN), North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC), Oklahoma City University (OK), Old Dominion University (VA), Portland State University (OR), Southern Illinois University—Carbondale (IL), Texas State University (TX), University of St. Francis (IL), University of Texas at San Antonio (TX), and University of Toledo (OH).