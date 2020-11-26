If we've learned anything this year, it's be ready for the unexpected, and be grateful, even for life's curveballs.
A group of students at DeSales University has had to roll with lots of punches this year, and they're taking it in stride.
Sophomore Johnny Drumgoole started out the year thrilled.
"It was really a dream come true," Drumgoole said.
He was cast as Ebenezer Scrooge for the university's Act I Productions version of "A Christmas Carol."
Performing for an audience was never in the cards because of COVID-19.
"The plan was just to have the show prerecorded so it could be streamed," he said.
That plan changed, and things ultimately worked out. It just didn't work out the way they all thought it would.
"Yeah, it was, um quite a roller coaster," Drumgoole said.
After adapting to masking and socially distant rehearsals, students thought things were going well. Then COVID cases started going up.
"And we ran out of people due to quarantine," said Ann Lewis, division head of the Performing Arts, with a smile.
It seemed an impossible task, but students weren't giving up that easily.
Some students ended up taking on extra roles and learning lines practically overnight.
"We were not letting this stop us," said sophomore Jordan Frantz, who was the show's narrator.
Then it was called off. Then back on. Then the night before taping, called off again.
"It went from the sublime to the ridiculous, and then we just had to wave the white flag," Lewis said.
They surrendered to the idea of not having a big taped production, but yet again, they didn't give up.
"As they say, necessity is the mother of invention," Lewis said.
They collected rehearsal footage and literally overnight, students and Digital Feast, who was hired to produce it, shifted gears.
"They jumped at this idea I had which was to do a documentary of the making of 'A Christmas Carol,'" Lewis said.
Frantz was happy they had something to show for all their work.
"We're still sharing our craft, everything we got to do," she said.
Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the school's box office at 610-282-3192.
What a year, huh?
Drumgoole said it best.
"Bah humbug! I don't think that line has ever been more appropriately applied," he said.