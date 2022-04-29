CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - A DeSales University alumnus with ties to Ukraine is bringing the country's culture to a new generation of students.
Kristine Izak led a Ukrainian dance master class Friday at the campus.
The 1989 graduate studied dance at DeSales and has long performed Ukrainian character dance, besides modern and ballet.
Her parents, who were born in Ukraine, escaped to America from Europe during World War II.
Now, with the current war, she's teaching an outreach program to raise money for Ukraine, and she was invited back to the school.
"I was so thrilled to come back and teach here, and to share Ukrainian culture with these young dancers, and to inspire them," Izak said.
So far, Izak has raised more than $4,000 for Ukraine.