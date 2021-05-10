UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - DeSales University announced they will begin offering a series of one-credit courses for current MBA students.
Each one-credit course explores a topic related to business management and consists of 14 class hours scheduled over two weekends in both live and synchronous (via Zoom) formats.
The program will also be offered to anyone seeking to hone their business acumen.
Students in the MBA program can use the credits toward their concentration credit requirements. They’ll complete three of the one-credit courses to make up for a full three-credit, session length course.
For those non-degree seeking individuals, the one-credit courses can enhance their current skill set, enabling them to apply what they learn in the classroom directly in the workplace.
“A three-credit class is a significant commitment of our students’ time,” says Dr. Karen Kent, director of the MBA program. “We want our students to have flexibility, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also wanted to offer this opportunity to others who may not necessarily want to take on an MBA yet, but can earn credits toward a future degree.”
The courses are also open to DeSales alumni or anyone with a bachelor’s degree who is interested in professional development.
The first course—Negotiation—will be offered on campus with lunch provided or via Zoom on Saturday, June 5th and Saturday, June 12th. The course will examine how influence, power, and organizational politics are related to effective negotiation and development of leadership style.
Future classes for 2021-2022 include Analysis with Microsoft Power BI, Managing and Leading People: A day-to-day guide, Voice of the Customer: Understanding the dimensions of customer needs and wants, Managing Change, and Introduction to Consulting.