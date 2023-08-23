U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - DeSales University plans to open a welcome center in 2025 that will be the first stop at the Center Valley campus for visitors and prospective students.

The $7 million project will at the intersection of Landis Mill Road and Preston Lane. It will be named in honor of the late architect Robert J. Breslin, who designed several DeSales buildings.

"The Robert J. Breslin Center will be a gateway to campus, essentially the front porch of campus," Marc Albanese, vice president for campus environment, said in a statement Tuesday.

The new building will be home to DeSales' admissions office, alumni office and career-development center, with a store and presentation rooms. The space will also be available to students for studying outside of business hours.

"The welcome center will be one story with a glass front," Albanese said. "There will be tiered seating outdoors with Adirondack chairs around the area and a pavilion with a fireplace."

Albanese said construction crews will break ground in the summer of 2024, and the Breslin Center's expected opening date will be in the summer of 2025.

Robert J. Breslin died March 7, 2023, at age 86. He was a graduate of Penn State University and studied at the Harvard University of Design. He founded Breslin Architects in 1964. He served as lead architect on many buildings throughout the U.S., according to his obituary.

On the DeSales campus, his works include the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts, Trexler Library and the Gambet Center for Business and Healthcare.

He also served on several boards and was a member of the President's Advisory Council at DeSales.

The university's plan for the 7,760-square foot center was reviewed Tuesday by a committee of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission and will be discussed Thursday at 7 p.m. by the full commission. The LVPC reviews big projects proposed for Lehigh and Northampton counties and makes recommendations to developers and municipalities on land development.

DeSales is a Catholic university on a 550-acre campus in the Center Valley section of Upper Saucon Township. It has about 3,000 total graduate and undergraduate students, according to its website.