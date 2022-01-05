CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - For more than a decade, forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland has communicated with BTK Killer Dennis Rader, even writing a book about him to help the scientific community and law enforcement learn more about serial killers.
But now Ramsland's knowledge of BTK, which stands for bind, torture, kill, is featured in a four-part documentary on A&E.
"Really, it's an overview of the experience of people in Wichita, Kansas from 1974 until Dennis Rader the BTK killer was caught in 2005 and the terror that he inflicted on people as a person who was walking among them," Ramsland said in an interview.
"BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer" is a deep dive into the psyche of Dennis Rader that includes jailhouse interviews.
In one clip, he talks about what drove him to kill 10 people.
"Factor X is an overall drive, even today if I see something on TV or a picture or start thinking about the old times and fantasy I still get that feeling you know the sexual feeling, I really do," Rader said.
Ramsland says although Rader confessed to horrific crimes, he still has a lot of secrets.
"He has a sense of he wants to keep secrets until the end until he really knows he's dying then then he'll let it out," Ramsland said.
Ramsland says Rader's health is fading. She says he told her about the 55 people he stalked, but didn't kill.
Ramsland believes in the end, Rader could reveal information about more victims.