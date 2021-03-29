CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Students at DeSales University have been offering free tax help for more than 20 years, but this year has been the busiest yet.

Joseph Freemont and Nolan Beck are volunteers in the VITA program - sponsored by the IRS - that provides free tax help to seniors, those making less than $54,000, people with disabilities, students, military, and those who speak English as a second language.

Many of the free AARP tax sites for seniors are closed because of COVID, so many are turning to DeSales.

Chris Cocozza, the head of the university's business division, serves as the coordinator.

"A woman had sent a thank you card saying 'hey I live in Reading and I asked one of your students to come all the way out because I'm homeward bound, I can't get in my house.' The student drove all the way out, picked up her stuff, did her return, got it reviewed, and then drove her completed tax returns all the way out to Reading," Cocozza said.

"Part of our mission is be who you are, and be that well. And a large part of that - I think - is serving others," Beck said.

Since the tax deadline has been extended to May 17 they are still making appointments.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.