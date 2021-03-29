CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Students at DeSales University have been offering free tax help for more than 20 years, but this year has been the busiest yet.
Joseph Freemont and Nolan Beck are volunteers in the VITA program - sponsored by the IRS - that provides free tax help to seniors, those making less than $54,000, people with disabilities, students, military, and those who speak English as a second language.
Many of the free AARP tax sites for seniors are closed because of COVID, so many are turning to DeSales.
Chris Cocozza, the head of the university's business division, serves as the coordinator.
"A woman had sent a thank you card saying 'hey I live in Reading and I asked one of your students to come all the way out because I'm homeward bound, I can't get in my house.' The student drove all the way out, picked up her stuff, did her return, got it reviewed, and then drove her completed tax returns all the way out to Reading," Cocozza said.
"Part of our mission is be who you are, and be that well. And a large part of that - I think - is serving others," Beck said.
Since the tax deadline has been extended to May 17 they are still making appointments.