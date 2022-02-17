CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The buzz inside honeybee hives nationwide? A new Queen has arrived.
"I just want to drive home the importance of honeybees, really," said Lucy Winn.
The 20-year-old DeSales University student has been named the American Beekeeping Federation's 2022 American Honey Queen.
"I just talk to people about the vital role honeybees play in pollination," she said.
Speaking at schools, civic organizations and fairs, she has already been to Wisconsin and has plans for Houston and Florida in March. She is taking off the fall semester of 2022 to devote all the time to the title.
At 13, the Carlisle native had her first hive. By 19, she was Pennsylvania's Honey Queen, which she won twice.
She proudly touts bee products' $20-billion annual agricultural and economic impact nationwide.
"Do you like honey?" I asked.
"I love it. The different flavors of honey come from different nectar sources," she said.
At his Meadowview Bee Keeping apiary in Bethel, Berks County, Steve Finke's bees produce 36,000 bottles of honey each year.
"This is what we call our Pennsylvania wildflower, this is raw honey," he said while pointing to a variety of honey, bottled and shelved.
Finke, a past president of the Lehigh Valley BeeKeepers Association, has more than 100 hives. He takes some to Florida each winter.
"The young bees or the old ones?"
"Just the small colonies, they wouldn't survive up here," he said.
The industry is thriving. He says local beekeepers increased from 90 to more than 250 over the past decade.
"Honeybees are awesome little creatures. The way they communicate with each other, the way they make decisions," Finke said.
However, the plight of these pollinators is profound.
Beekeepers across the U.S. lost 45% of their honeybee colonies last year following a two decades-old trend of heavy losses for the honeybee.
Winn's mission? Combing the country to be of help.
"One of the best things we are doing for the bees right now is having that conversation about what can be done to help the bees," she said.