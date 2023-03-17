ALLENTOWN, Pa. - DeSales University is set to open a new location in downtown Allentown, and a grand opening celebration has been scheduled for March 23rd.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 932 Hamilton Street, from 11:30 a.m. to noon. University officials, along with local business leaders, will be present at the event. Representatives from Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk and Sen. Nick Miller's offices will also offer their remarks.

The new DeSales Allentown location will act as an educational hub, fostering partnerships between the university and local residents and business leaders. The facility will provide flexible lounge, office, and conference spaces for meetings, classes, events, networking, presentations, and training. The building is equipped with modern technology, including Wi-Fi, large visual displays, projection, and multi-function printing and scanning.

After the ribbon-cutting, guests will be offered tours of the facility to explore the new space and all its amenities.