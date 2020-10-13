The general election is now three weeks away, and we're seeing the results of our first of two DeSales University-WFMZ polls.
The survey was conducted between October 3 and 10, and includes likely voters who live in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, which includes all of the Lehigh Valley and parts of Monroe County.
The results are based on live telephone interviews with 466 voters, done through a random database of registered voters in the district. Participants identified themselves as slightly more conservative than liberal, but more Democratic than Republican. The data show the more educated someone is, the more enthusiasm they have to vote.
DeSales University's Kamran Afshar headed the poll, which asked 19 mostly straightforward questions of likely voters. The results have a plus or minus 4.3% margin of error, with a 95% level of certainty.
54% of those say they'd vote for Joe Biden, compared to 39% for Donald Trump. 40% of those polled approve of the president's job in office, compared to 54% who disapprove. Of those who voted for someone other than Trump or Hillary Clinton in 2016, 45% say they'll vote for Biden, compared to 20% for Trump.
In the 7th congressional race, incumbent Democrat Susan Wild has an 18-point lead over Republican challenger Lisa Scheller. Wild is getting heavy support among higher educated likely voters.
Despite protests, 59% of those polled approve of how Governor Wolf has handled the pandemic. This is compared to the president's 35% approval of his handling of the coronavirus.
"Very much like looking at the weather forecast, we are looking at the data at the present time," Afshar said.
Currently, it's sunny skies for Biden and Wild, but a political storm front can still roll in.