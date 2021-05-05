DeSales University drone generic

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - DeSales University will not require students or staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine for the fall semester.

The university said Wednesday it strongly urges anyone who is eligible to get a vaccine, but it won't be mandatory.

“In the spirit of the University’s core value of Gentleness, we are choosing to firmly encourage rather than mandate,” said Father James Greenfield, university president, in a statement.

Greenfield said that the more people who are vaccinated, the more relaxed campus restrictions may become.

The announcement comes as some other colleges across the country, including Lehigh University in Bethlehem, have said vaccination will be required to be on campus in the fall.

