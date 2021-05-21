ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's graduation day for seniors and grad students at DeSales University.
The Class of 2021 celebrated commencement in-person at the PPL Center in Allentown.
But it was a little bittersweet.
Two seniors, Matthew Hammerstone and Sean Hanczary, were killed in a car crash back in March, so they each received their degrees posthumously.
And due to COVID safety guidelines seating for families was limited, but the head of the university praised the students for getting through the pandemic.
"Someone joked recently that in addition to your bachelors and graduate degrees, we should award all of you another degree in handling uncertainty," said university President Father Jim Greenfield.
DeSales University is also offering a virtual look at Friday's ceremony on its website.