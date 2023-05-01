FORKS TWP., Pa. – A Northampton County family is digging into their roots, while also celebrating a milestone wedding anniversary.

It was a rainy wedding day for Dale and Gloria "Dolly" Kachline.

Seventy years later, it rained outside the Marblehead Chowder House in Northampton County on Sunday, as the family gathered for dinner celebrate a remarkable anniversary.

The couple had one piece of advice: "Do things together. It isn’t his night or my night. It's our night,” said Gloria Kachline.

The Kachlines reminisced on their married memories, including years and years of traveling the world. There was even a move to Alaska.

Kachline's youngest sister, Dawn Trimble, told her favorite memories: "I told Gloria yesterday, 'you know, I am the only one here that was at your reception when you got married even though I was only 10 years old,'” said Trimble.

The memories continued to make history.

Kachline and Trimble are both descendants of one of Forks Township's first settlers, Michael Frace. Frace's family log cabin was built in 1700s and still stands strong today. The family says it’s now registered with the Forks Township Historical Society.

“How would you describe the cabin?” asked 69 News reporter Cierra Genelle.

“Well, they have a fireplace in there. It's a very small room. Then upstairs, they have just an opening, like a one-bedroom home,” said Kachline.

The cabin is at Forks Community Park. Though the front door is locked, the family described some of the memories that were once inside.

"The Frace family settled on Frost Hollow Road in the year 1752. And we go back a long time,” said Trimble with a grin.

Even after all those years of traveling, “Aunt Dolly” and “Uncle Dale” always find themselves back home in Forks Township with family, and a cabin with roots deeper than the eye can see.