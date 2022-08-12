ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Plans are moving forward for the new East Side Middle School, set to be built on the district's Mosser Woods property, behind Mosser Elementary School.
The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night forwarded project justification and a schematic design for the new 750-student middle school.
The project's construction phase is scheduled to start in November 2023 with site clearing, and conclude in April 2026, with student occupation in August 2026.
Total project costs are $98.25 million, with $81 million for the new middle school, nearly $1.4 million for elementary schools and $14.8 million in soft costs.
ASD announced in December 2021 that the district will eventually have five middle schools to serve its students, with the new East Side school to be built on Mosser Woods and a new school to be constructed on the site of Harrison-Morton Middle School, which will be demolished.