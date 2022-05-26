BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "Do you remember back when you were a lifeguard here?" I asked J. William Reynolds.
"Oh yes, absolutely," he said while at Clearview Pool.
Former Bethlehem lifeguard, now Mayor, Reynolds has already met his summer mission of having all five city pools open, including at Clearview.
"Especially coming out of the pandemic in the last couple of years, having the pool in the neighborhood gives kids something to do and brings a certain vibrancy to the neighborhood," he said.
Last year, only three opened due to staff shortages. But as a recent lifeguard certification class shows, the city has a deep pool of applicants. 72 lifeguards are staffed this summer, compared to 52 in 2021.
"I think it's all about the culture we have here," said City Pool Supervisor Parker Henning.
Henning says the increase in hourly pay from $10 to $12 and flexible hours have helped. Plus, saving lives makes a splash on a resume.
"Getting those leadership position roles being a head or assistant guard here, I think all that really sells well, and they like the culture here, so they keep coming back," he said.
High school students, like Freedom High linebacker and second-year lifeguard John Roeder, are being used to recruit fellow jocks.
It's working, as 50% of their lifeguards are college or high school athletes.
"It allows you to work but still have a summer because you're out at the pool all day," Roeder said.
Allentown is using outreach events like the Tilghman Street Bridge block party.
"So this is an example of the out-of-pool outreach?" I asked City Recreation Program specialist Ryan Griffiths.
"Correct. We've really tried to make a better effort in being engaging the various communities in Allentown," he said while on the bridge.
Griffith says a pay increase to $14 per hour and a drop in the age eligibility to 15, have helped to increase their number of lifeguards.
With Cedar Beach Pool set to open Saturday, 24 interviews are set to hopefully meet their goal.
"The demographics of our city have changed and we are changing with those times," he said.
However, back at Clearview, some things stay the same.
"What's better than being outside in the middle June or July in the city of Bethlehem," said Reynolds.