BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Music, food and more music will once again take over the streets of Bethlehem this summer.
More than a year after the doors on summer gatherings and festivals began closing, Musikfest is ready for 2021 with a full lineup.
This year's festival is set for August 6-15.
Darius Rucker, rescheduled from 2020, will kick off the festival with a special preview night on August 5.
Other headliners include:
- Phillip Phillips - Friday, Aug. 6
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band - Saturday, Aug. 7
- Sam Hunt - Sunday, Aug. 8
- Shinedown - Monday, Aug. 9
- Jimmie Allen - Tuesday, Aug. 10
- Colin Hay Band - Wednesday, Aug. 11
- KT Tunstall - Thursday, Aug. 12
- Zedd - Friday, Aug. 13
- The Wood Brothers - Saturday, Aug. 14
There will be more than 300 free performances as well. Details of closing night, Sunday, Aug. 15, will be announced later.
Shows for Willie Nelson, Poison and Kelsea Ballerini have been rescheduled to 2022, ArtsQuest said.
Though the venues will be slightly modified, many of the familiar "platzes" are back. Fan favorite food vendors are also making a return.
“Musikfest is not only the dose of normalcy we all so desperately need right now, but it’s also a ray of hope for the local businesses, artists and economy it supports,” said Kassie Hilgert, president and CEO of ArtsQuest, in a statement.
ArtsQuest will continue to follow the latest CDC, state and city health department standards.