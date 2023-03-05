COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Late Saturday night, the Lower Milford Township Fire Company responded to a call at Hausman's Fruit Farm for a shed fire. The call came in at 11:50 pm and the fire company quickly responded.

Hausman's Fruit Farm posted on their Facebook page that they lost the goat shed to the fire. Goats Cookie and Cocoa were outside in the pasture during the fire and were unharmed. Unfortunately, the momma goat and her two kids perished in the fire.

The loss of the momma goat and her two kids is a devastating blow to Hausman's Fruit Farm. The farm is a family-owned business that has been operating in the area for over 100 years. The farm produces a variety of fruits and vegetables and is known for its pick-your-own fruits.