PALMER TWP., Pa. – Tensions ran high as developer Abe Atiyeh testified before the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors Tuesday night for his proposal to build two warehouses on Van Buren Road.
Atiyeh, owner of Exchange 12 LLC, is proposing two warehouses at 1492 Van Buren Road, with one building covering 128,876 square feet and the other covering 138,743 square feet.
The warehouses would be located just east of Route 33 on 36.6 acres of land, zoned for planned industrial and commercial use. While warehouses are a conditional use in this zone, approval is needed by the board of supervisors for distribution centers and trucking terminals.
All was calm until Supervisor Mike Mitchell questioned Atiyeh, asking who the tenants are who will occupy the two warehouses.
"It's funny, only this township, out of all I've done business with, ask who the tenants are before approving it," Atiyeh said. "Is there some reason you're asking, or are you treating Abe Atiyeh special?"
The audience started becoming restless, and the room filled with chatter as Atiyeh continued to speak.
Atiyeh asked the board if members were retaliating against him because he wanted to build warehouses.
"I think it's illegal, unconstitutional, to ask me who is going into the building," he said. "Your ordinance does not require that."
Township Solicitor Charles Bruno stated the ordinance requires impacts to be evaluated by the township board of supervisors before they can decide if there is an appropriate conditional use application that should be approved.
One of the things that is appropriate, according to Bruno, is to determine whether there is any detriment to the public health, safety and welfare of the citizens, and not just whether the "blackletter conditions" have been met.
"Without identifying the user and what is going to be done there, an argument can be made it is difficult to evaluate the impacts," Bruno said.
Atiyeh responded the warehouses will be built to service the local industry and to serve the local community. However, an end user has not been identified, Bruno and Atiyeh's attorney John VanLuvanee agreed to as an answer.
"Do the best you can, Mr. VanLuvanee, and see if you can control your client," Bruno said as the room settled down before the hearing continued.
Nearly 50 residents were in attendance at this hearing, which reconvened after the first hearing was continued back in April due to time.
Timothy Fisher, a resident of the Highlands at Glenmoor, was the first of four to testify in opposition to the project. Fisher's residence, a 55+ community, is located directly across from the proposed warehouses.
In the first few slides of a 33-page document containing pictures, letters and maps, Fisher thoroughly explained the sections of the ordinance he and the residents of the Highlands believe the applicant hasn't complied with.
Fisher said the applicant failed to meet the goals of the township's 2018 comprehensive plans in preserving the Schoeneck Creek. He showcased there is an "unnamed tributary 2" in the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Schoeneck Creek floodplain map, which runs through the site the applicant plans to build on.
Fisher said the applicant has not proven that downstream properties will not be impacted by additional flooding due to the extensive re-grading required for the proposed project.
Multiple photos from 2019 taken by a resident of the Highlands at Glenmoor were presented at the hearing and did show excessive water or minor flooding on the lot.
Fisher also noted he talked to outside agencies who need to provide approval for the proposed project, and he learned no approvals have allegedly been applied for since 2017, at least with the Department of Environmental Protection.
Another resident of the Highlands at Glenmoor, Gerry Genrich, who has 40 years of architectural experience, testified to the environmental and floodplain impacts to the project’s surrounding area.
Genrich presented a self-drawn map of the site, which depicted the two warehouses constricting the floodplain. When the developers build up the site for a similar grade, he said, they impose on said floodplain.
He also stated all drawings submitted by the developer for the project are identical to the plans submitted in 2019.
To note, the township’s planning commission voted unanimously at its Apr. 12 meeting to recommend denying approval of the plan, as members of the planning commission previously said they voted against an identical motion in 2019 and nothing had changed since.
However, Bohler Engineering Senior Project Engineer George Hartman, on behalf of developer, suggested at the last meeting that revisions were indeed made to the original plan.
Two additional residents of the Highlands began to testify about health risks caused by truck exhaust and air pollution, as well as community impact considerations.
However, an objection by VanLuvanee was sustained by Solicitor Bruno, since the two individuals lacked qualifications and were not considered experts in the field they were about to discuss. A few factual statements were allowed, but each did not give their fully prepared presentation.
With all testimony completed, the board of supervisors and the developer agreed to reconvene the conditional use hearing on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. for rebuttal testimony and time for deliberation on the application.