BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – A conditional use hearing for a proposed garden apartment complex on the site of the former Bethlehem Drive-In was again postponed during Monday night's board of commissioners meeting in Bethlehem Township.
A continuance to January was granted for Thirty22 Easton Avenue, which is the 220-unit garden apartment complex proposed by David Ronca, partner at Wind-Drift Real Estate Associates of Bethlehem.
Penn Center 33
After an exhaustive discussion regarding the stormwater plans for Penn Center 33 (formerly Mill Creek Business Park), the commissioners voted 3-1 to amend a resolution granting conditional preliminary land development approval by removing the deferral of sidewalks and curbs on Church Road. They then voted 4-0 to approve the resolution as amended.
The plans for the complex, located nearby Route 33 and the William Penn Highway park-and-ride, include four buildings totaling almost 500,000 square feet. According to the development brochure, the spaces are ideally suited for research and development, laboratory, showroom and office space for technology, biotechnology, building materials and trade or light assembly industries.
The Fields at RiverHill
Kay Builders, developer of The Fields at RiverHill, was not as fortunate in seeking a waiver of the 120-day settlement period typically required prior to installing a base course of roadways. With only four of five commissioners present, they voted 2-2, which meant the motion failed to grant the waiver.
The new residential community off Farmersville Road will include 44 single-family homes and 36 twin homes.