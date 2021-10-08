EASTON, Pa. - A developer wants to work on an affordable housing development project on Canal Street in Easton, city Mayor Sal Panto said at a news conference Wednesday.
The city wants to work on the project with the developer, PIRHL, which was involved in the Mill at Easton project.
PIRHL says it is not yet releasing the address for the project.
The project involves building around 50 affordable housing units, PIRHL said.
It’s still very early in the planning process, and everyone will need to present exact plans to the city and get them approved.
PIRHL says the process from now until the building is ready is expected to take about three years.