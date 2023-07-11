ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown planners granted a six-month extension on existing submitted plans for the proposed construction of a 33-floor, 5,194-square-foot office and residential building at 90 S. Ninth St. known as The Landmark Tower Tuesday afternoon.

The vote at Tuesday's Allentown Planning Commission meeting was 3-2.

The applicant, Ascot Circle Realty, is significantly altering the previously approved proposal to include more residential housing. The project has previously received six years of extensions. When the last extension was granted, it was done under the pretense it was the final extension.

Ascot Circle cited COVID and changing market conditions as reasons for the extension request.

The planning commission engaged in lengthy debate about whether the extension should be granted, and whether, given the proposed alterations, it was an existing or new plan.