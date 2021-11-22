Allentown police car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police will soon add another space to use to help keep crime down in the city.

Developer Nat Hyman says construction is well underway at a building near Hamilton Street and American Parkway.

He owns the property and donated it to the police department to be used as a substation.

He says renovation started four weeks ago.

Crews are re-doing about 1500 square feet of office space and working on the stairwells.

Hyman didn't need zoning approval, since it will be used as a municipal building.

He expects construction to wrap up in six to eight weeks.

