ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police will soon add another space to use to help keep crime down in the city.
Developer Nat Hyman says construction is well underway at a building near Hamilton Street and American Parkway.
He owns the property and donated it to the police department to be used as a substation.
He says renovation started four weeks ago.
Crews are re-doing about 1500 square feet of office space and working on the stairwells.
Hyman didn't need zoning approval, since it will be used as a municipal building.
He expects construction to wrap up in six to eight weeks.