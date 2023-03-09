BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – An appeal hearing before the Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board for a proposed commercial and residential complex was continued Thursday night at the municipal building.
The delay was requested by the applicant, Wagner Enterprises, who is seeking to build a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
The Wawa is proposed at the Freemansburg Avenue and Wagner Drive intersection, which is known as Harvey's Corner.
Thursday night's hearing would have continued Wagner's assertion that the township's overlay district map is "defective" and is an example of dubious "spot zoning."
Further, the appeal is seeking a board recommendation of "site-specific relief" to extend the Mixed-Use Village Overlay District to the applicant's parcels, which are in the Medium High Density Residential and Neighborhood Enhancement Overlay districts.
The hearing was scheduled to begin with cross-examination of Wagner witness Charles Schmehl, a community planner, who testified Feb. 15 there was no substantive difference to the Harvey's Corner site from a nearby CVS location, even though they were differently zoned.
At that meeting, township attorney James Preston and attorney Matthew Deschler objected several times regarding the relevancy of the documents offered by the applicant's attorney, Julie Wagner Burkart, from which Schmehl offered opinions. Both attorneys argued those opinions were based mostly on hearsay and therefore not relevant legally.
During that same hearing, engineer Scott Pasterski testified on behalf of Wagner that the developer's plans would produce "very little difference" in additional traffic when compared to the nearby CVS.
Under further questioning from Burkart, he stated that proposed road improvements Wagner would make to mitigate peak-hour traffic increases would actually benefit the community beyond those peak-hour periods.
Michael Spiegel, a real estate project engineer with Wawa Corp., testified also on behalf of the applicant about the company's safety features as they relate to gasoline sales.
He said the on-site gasoline would be stored in three underground fiberglass gas storage tanks with dual departments that are double-lined. The site would receive roughly three fuel deliveries per week, with diesel sales proposed. Under questioning, Spiegel indicated the store would not court tractor-trailer gasoline sales.
At the Feb. 7 hearing, developer Mark Wagner testified that neighboring parcels with similar characteristics to his parcels were zoned Mixed-Use Village Overlay.
Wagner Burkart's second witness that evening was project manager Darrin Heckman, a senior project manager at Keystone Consulting Engineering. During lengthy testimony, Heckman stated his project plans had complied with various municipal agencies and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, and they had received various approvals from other agencies to advance the project.
On Dec. 19, the township commissioners denied the complex in a 4-1 vote for failure to comply with eight ordinances, requirements or provisions in the zoning code.
Wagner Burkart argued that night the denial reasons were invalid and the township "showed bad faith" toward the applicant.
The hearing is scheduled to continue March 15.