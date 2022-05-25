home construction hard hat generic graphic

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board review of a proposed apartment building plan in Southside Bethlehem was pulled from Wednesday night's agenda at the applicant's request.

Lehigh SH Development I LLC wants to build a seven-story, mixed-use apartment building between 106 through 126 E. Fourth St. and two "through-block" site parcels situated at 119 and 119.5 East Morton Street in Bethlehem.

The structure would contain 123 units, consisting of one-, two- and four-bedroom units. The building could also include a retail space, a leasing suite, a clubhouse, a fitness center and other amenities.

The applicant is seeking relief in three areas. The first regards retail space located on the front street level, or a variance. A second centers on a proposed driveway located on a minor arterial street. The third involves that the project itself complies with the ordinance.

On Wednesday night, attorney Joseph Bubba, representing the applicant, asked the board for a delay a verdict on those three areas until July 27.

The property in question contains currently privately owned and operated single-family detached residences primarily marketed and rented to students who attend Lehigh University. However, the property itself is not located in the Student Housing Overlay District.

The single-family homes currently located on the property are described as "not in good condition and evidence the long-standing, short-term rental use," according to city documents.

In other news, zoners approved a special exception request for Back Door Bakeshop to establish a wholesale operation at 7 E. Church St. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you