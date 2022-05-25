BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board review of a proposed apartment building plan in Southside Bethlehem was pulled from Wednesday night's agenda at the applicant's request.
Lehigh SH Development I LLC wants to build a seven-story, mixed-use apartment building between 106 through 126 E. Fourth St. and two "through-block" site parcels situated at 119 and 119.5 East Morton Street in Bethlehem.
The structure would contain 123 units, consisting of one-, two- and four-bedroom units. The building could also include a retail space, a leasing suite, a clubhouse, a fitness center and other amenities.
The applicant is seeking relief in three areas. The first regards retail space located on the front street level, or a variance. A second centers on a proposed driveway located on a minor arterial street. The third involves that the project itself complies with the ordinance.
On Wednesday night, attorney Joseph Bubba, representing the applicant, asked the board for a delay a verdict on those three areas until July 27.
The property in question contains currently privately owned and operated single-family detached residences primarily marketed and rented to students who attend Lehigh University. However, the property itself is not located in the Student Housing Overlay District.
The single-family homes currently located on the property are described as "not in good condition and evidence the long-standing, short-term rental use," according to city documents.
In other news, zoners approved a special exception request for Back Door Bakeshop to establish a wholesale operation at 7 E. Church St.