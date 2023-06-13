EASTON, Pa. – Developers for an apartment complex in Palmer Township received support Tuesday night from the Easton Area School District school board for requests needed to complete intersection improvements.
Ben Serrecchia, senior project manager with Vertek Construction, and Ron Check, president of Grace Industries, posed several requests of the school district for their Reserve at Palmer Pointe project, located at 3100 Charlotte Ave.
According to Check, five asks are necessary for their project to move forward:
- A 604-square-foot traffic easement to allow for a mast arm for a new traffic signal at Greenwood and Hartley avenues.
- 567 square feet for a drainage easement to replace pipes that go through Greenwood Avenue.
- 1824 square feet for a temporary construction easement for the pipe replacement.
- The penning of a traffic letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, approving a left-hand turn at the intersection.
Check said the intersection will include additional queuing and stacking for both Greenwood and Hartley avenues for turns. Check noted that his team has been working with Palmer Township, which will maintain the easements.
The district will, for its part, receive an underdrain system for a soggy baseball field.
"During wet seasons, that field becomes unplayable," Check said.
Check also said an additional bathroom could also be donated to the district.
"I'm pleased to stand here before you tonight, and I can say we've come up with a design that has an effect that's neutral," said Check, crediting Palmer Township with allowing for additional stormwater to be collected through their resources.
"Having a new drainage system would be wonderful, a bathroom would be wonderful," said school board member Susan Hartranft-Bittinger.
"It's a win, win, win," said board President Meg Sayago. "We appreciate all of that work."