FORKS TWP., Pa. – A local developer is hoping to put a Chipotle restaurant along Sullivan Trail.
On Thursday, Bethlehem-based Posh Properties No. 46 Hanson LLC was granted conditional use for a drive-thru at 1900 Sullivan Trail by the Forks Township Board of Supervisors.
Vice Chairman Dan Martyak cast a vote against the application.
Plans for the 5.88-acre site, which used to be home to Hanson Aggregates, calls for a mixed-use development with a Chipotle restaurant, veterinary service building, credit union building, carwash, Kiddie Academy Daycare, and small restaurant building.
The applicant has already appeared before the township's planning board, which recommended approval for a drive-thru that would be used for phone app and call-ahead orders only, according to representatives for Posh.
The planning board did impose a condition that should Chipotle or any future owner decide to convert the specific pickup purpose of the drive-thru window to the traditional drive-thru order use, they would have reapply to the township reconsideration.
"If your food is not ready or there's a mistake, they ask you to park," partner Eric Posh said about the envisioned use of the pickup drive-thru.
Commissioners did express some concern over "stacking" in the drive-thru as well as the proposed roundabout.
Plans call for a roundabout to exit the restaurant instead of putting in direct access from Zucksville Road.
"That controls traffic and allows full access and improves pedestrian crossing on Sullivan Trail," Posh said.
Also, a bypass lane and eight parking spaces will be made available, should there be a need to wait for food.
Supervisor Dan Martyak questioned if the plans are in line with the township's streetscape plan.
"I think township residents are going to be at risk with the circle on Sullivan Trail," he said.
Supervisor Ty Corallo disagreed.
"I think a traffic circle will be more essential," he said. "I think most studies have shown it controls traffic very well."
Engineer Seth Gahman said plans call for sidewalk installation that will extend along Sullivan Trail. Pedestrians will be able to either follow the sidewalk or the roundabout area in order to access the stores.
"I just think a traffic circle, with all the lights …" Martyak said. "Potential offers could have been made to the adjoining property to have a passthrough lane."