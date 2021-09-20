EASTON, Pa. - Easton native Terry Briggs is working to bring a full-scale hotel to his city. The proposed site for the Grand Riverview Hotel is on 611 South, across the street from the canal and minutes from downtown.
"It's a huge, huge piece of property that was built into the mountainside," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
Panto is in support of the development.
"We don't have anything large enough to host a convention. I'd love to bring conventions to Easton," said Panto.
That could become reality, since Briggs wants the space to include a convention center, a ballroom, and about 100 hotel rooms.
Those details are still being determined, as is a timeline.
Water infiltration is done, and an application has been sent to PennDOT. The process is slow-moving, mostly because of the pandemic.
"He's looking for financiers and investors," said Panto.
But you may have noticed some excavation underway lately.
The team has already cleared out what Briggs is calling the "vatskellar cave" that sits right under the lot. It's where a now-closed brewery used to store beer decades ago.
The developer plans on transforming the cave into an attraction, but is still deciding whether it would be run by a hotel or another entity. Some ideas for the cave include a brewery, winery, an event area, or simply a space the public can tour.
The hallways are about 75 feet long, and the rotunda is about 35 feet wide.
Panto thinks the Grand Riverview could compliment what he calls the city's three micro-hotels.
He says keeping more people local overnight will benefit existing businesses.
"I'm not trying to make Easton a big city," said Panto. "I'm very happy with the size it is. I'm just trying to get back to our pre-urban renewal size when we were a 35,000 population, when we had more taxable properties."
There used to be a Days Inn in Easton, but Panto says the city bought that property because of the crime and overdoses that took place there.
Briggs has lived in Easton his entire life.