ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Members of the Allentown Planning Commission want to see more detail on how a developer will handle pedestrian traffic at a proposed Union Boulevard fast-food restaurant before signing off on the project.
Developer UB Development presented plans Tuesday for a proposed Wooshoo Burger at Union Boulevard and North Irving Street. The developer plans on consolidating two parcels and demolishing a vacant building and billboard to make way for a 2,454-square-foot fast-food restaurant situated north of the Wawa at Union Boulevard and Airport Road.
The parcel will measure just under half an acre and is bound by Union Boulevard and East Clay, North Ingram and North Irving streets.
There are currently three driveways into the property, two on North Irving Street and one onto Union Boulevard. Project engineer David Wilson said the Union Boulevard and northern most driveway on Irving Street will be closed and one added on the North Ingram Street side of the property. The remaining Irving Street driveway will be limited to right turns in and out.
The restaurant will include a drive-through, and traffic will be limited to one way counterclockwise around the building. It will feature 32 seats inside and another 12 seats outside at the East Clay Street end of the property.
The proprietor plans to make the Allentown location the flagship store before expanding elsewhere into the Lehigh Valley, according to the developer.
Much of the conversation dealt with traffic, specifically foot traffic planning commission members expected to see in the neighborhood. Expecting to see an influx of student traffic from nearby Dieruff High School, Commissioner Damien Brown suggested the developer consider some type of pedestrian access to the property just north of the Irving Street driveway. Commissioners also suggested the plan include steps to address the grade changes around the perimeter of the property.
In response to comments from the planning commission, Wilson said plans include landscaping along East Clay Street to buffer neighboring properties from noise and vehicle lights in the drive-through.
Following a review by city planning staff, the developer needs to adjust parking to accommodate the one-way traffic flow. Given the need the tweak the design, planning commission Chairman Oldrich Foucek suggested the developer take another month to refine the plans before asking the board to render its decision.
The developer had initially asked for final land development approval but agreed to have the plan tabled.