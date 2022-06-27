BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – A new business park proposed for Bethlehem Township near Route 33 and the Willian Penn Highway park-and-ride moved a step forward Monday night.
The Bethlehem Township Planning Commission recommended conditional final approval for the land development plan for Mill Creek Corporate Center, also known as "Penn Center 33," which will include four buildings, totaling almost 500,000 square feet.
The buildings are considered flex spaces and are well-suited for research and development, laboratories, showrooms and office space for technology, biotechnology, building materials and trade or light assembly industries.
Marc Kaplin, attorney for developer Lou Pektor's PC Land LLC, noted to the planning commission that his client has addressed outstanding issues, one of which was stormwater management along Church Road.
According to Kaplin, PC Land bought the property from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which allows water to simply discharge onto the property. Kaplin says his client has redesigned its system to pick up water to cut down the volume and solve any stormwater issues.
He also said the developer will use spray irrigation — spraying water onto the nearby field — to prevent water from running down the road and impacting neighbors' properties.
Township commissioners brought up the topic of connectivity for pedestrians. With a walking path included in the developer's plan, commissioners expressed concern about how the public, as well as employees, would be able to arrive at the path to utilize it.
Residents who live on Church Road can walk over to utilize the walking path, township Engineer Anthony Tallarida said. A parking lot was not a stipulation to the plan's conditional use for the public to be able to get to the path, Planning Director Amanda Raudenbush added.
Kaplin reminded everyone the proposal is for a development and not a public park.
However, Chairperson Leslie Walker and member Barry Roth did not appreciate the exclusion of a small parking lot in the developer's plan to allow members of the public to utilize the walking path.
The engineer for the plan said they did look into the parking lot, but with the required additions of curbs, sidewalks and stormwater management along Church Road, it no longer became an option.
Walker initially believed there were too many unanswered questions to make a motion for recommendation, but after a bit of back and forth with Kaplin and the project engineer, members of the planning commission unanimously voted to recommend the plan for conditional final approval.