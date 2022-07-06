MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board heard an appeal during a public hearing Wednesday night at Moore Elementary School.
The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap LLC, challenged several zoning decisions related to proposed warehouse development on the Southmoore Golf Course, located at 235 Moorestown Road.
Water's Edge wants to build two warehouses at 347,750 square feet and 140,400 square feet on the site of the golf course, on the west side of Route 512 in Northampton County. The land is zoned for commercial use, which allows warehouses.
Specifically, the developer is questioning township zoning officer decisions, the substantive validity of three zoning ordinance sections, and eight sections of the township subdivision and land development ordinance, pursuant to two sections of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.
Marc Kaplin, an attorney representing Water's Edge, called Steve Walsh, the project's engineer, as his first and only witness.
Walsh testified that various interpretations and decisions by Township Engineer Kevin Horvath and Zoning Officer Jason Harhart were "erroneous as a matter of law. Others "conflicted with Pennsylvania law," Kaplin said.
In some cases, Walsh said the township's own zoning laws and subdivision and land development ordinance, or SALDO, contradicted one another and were ambiguous.
One appeal of the latter involved the township's rules protecting wooded areas versus raised berms. Walsh said that Moore's zoning laws afforded wooded areas 60% protection.
However, the SALDO put the number higher, at 80%. The engineer further testified that the Water's Edge proposal would disturb between 30% to 35% of the wooded area.
Walsh said the township's own laws are "inherently contradictory" and "not possible to comply with," applicable to the property at hand.
Kaplin then asked the board to either strike the provision from the books or to issue the developer relief from the requirement — a variance — to construct a berm.
Kaplin said his client's proposal was also unjustly judged in regards to parking. The township alleged Water's Edge's proposal failed to comply with required parking. Walsh testified that the plan provided more parking than was required for each building.
Rather, a review letter penalized the applicant because the developer has not yet acquired a tenant, and thus, parking calculations cannot be accurately ascertained.
Given the nature of the development business, Kaplin said the parking requirement is "impossible to comply with" at the land development phase and was "irrationally" applied to the Water's Edge proposal. Kaplin then asked the board to overrule the zoning officer's decision or declare the ruling was "unduly onerous."
Still another issue involved a traffic study. The township's zoning officer said the developer would need to complete a traffic study within two miles of the proposed project, including an intersection at Route 512 and Route 248.
Walsh said the developer was told to study an intersection that isn't even in the township and one over which the township does not have jurisdiction.
The engineer testified similarly to other issues, such as lighting and steep slope elevation, describing how the township's zoning and SALDO were either incorrectly applied or how the township's ordinances created ambiguity.
The proposed warehouse development on the golf course has been the subject of controversy for over a year now.
Preliminary sketch plans first circulated in June 2021, and residents packed meetings for several months, voicing their concerns about how the warehouses could impact their quality of life, property values, traffic and the general landscape of the mostly rural area.
At the same time, township supervisors created and passed an ordinance that would put limits on warehouses. However, the new zoning amendment could not be applied to the proposal for the Water's Edge warehouses because the plan had already been submitted to the township before the ordinance was approved.
After three hours of testimony Wednesday, the hearing was called for the night. Testimony is scheduled to continue Aug. 17.