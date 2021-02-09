ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A shifting retail environment has prompted a developer to abandon plans for a retail and apartment project on the border of Allentown and Hanover Township in favor of distribution center.
A. Duie Pyle proposes a 326,630-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on a roughly 21-acre property bounded by Airport Road, American Parkway and Lloyd and Irving streets. The building is divided nearly in half between the city and neighboring Hanover Township.
The building will stand about 42 feet high, feature 86 bays and be surrounded by a chain link fence. The gated entrance in and out of the facility will be on Lloyd Street.
Peter Latta, the chairman and CEO of A. Duie Pyle, told the Allentown Planning Commission Tuesday that the company provides warehousing and distribution services for companies that don’t want to dedicate space to such endeavors. Certain companies provide seasonal products and have distribution needs that “peak and valley,” he said.
A. Duie Pyle currently operates a facility on Hoover Street in Hanover Township, and Latta said he envisions very little traffic between the two facilities aside from some basic vehicle maintenance.
The new building will function for storage and distribution. As their customers receive orders, A. Duie Pyle will prepare orders for shipment and ship them onto their final destinations, according to Latta.
In response to concerns about trucks stacking outside the fence like other warehouses in the area, Latta told planning commissioners that he expects about 35 trucks a day and doesn’t envision problems with tractor trailers lining up outside the gates. In the event truck traffic becomes too heavy, the company will simply have someone man the gate to allow drivers into the property, he said.
Planning commissioners weren’t generally opposed to the project with Commissioner Damion Brown noting that he doesn’t envision a big-box retailer choosing to settle on the property. But the board expressed some concerns about the project’s appearance.
Calling it a “four-story monolith,” planning Commissioner Oldrich Foucek noted landscaping won’t hide much of the building and asked whether there was anything the developer could do improve the appearance, including the surrounding chain link fence.
“In my playbook, this wouldn’t have been option A to have a 300,000-square-foot warehouse at the entrance to Allentown,” he said.
Developer Adam Goodman, with Goodman Properties, said the firm purchased the property seven years ago with hopes of attracting Walmart, an idea that wasn’t greeted well by officials in Hanover Township. Plans shifted toward a mixed-use proposal and trying to recruit a grocery store to anchor the property.
In October 2018, the developer pitched a plan for 168 apartments and a clubhouse, two retail sites totaling 38,500 square feet, separate restaurant and fast-food restaurant spaces totaling 13,364 square feet and a 3,558-square-foot bank with a drive-thru.
But the area appears to be “maxed out” in terms of retail development, making the A. Duie Pyle proposal ideal for the site, Goodman told planners.
Hanover Township supervisors have approved a lot consolidation and land development plans are pending.
The Allentown Planning Commission agreed to approve a handful of technical waivers but tabled plan approval, pending further input on installing sidewalks around the property and the building's appearance.